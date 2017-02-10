Politics & Government

February 10, 2017 3:32 PM

SC Dems’ chair debates party’s future with Daily Show creator

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

The head of South Carolina’s Democratic Party got into a dispute Friday about who does and doesn’t count as a Democrat in 2017.

State chairman Jaime Harrison fended off Twitter criticism of his bid to lead the Democratic National Commitee from Lizz Winstead, co-creator of the Daily Show and activist with the group Lady Parts Justice.

Winstead tweeted in apparent concern that Harrison’s outreach efforts would not produce “candidates who believe in something and will defend it.” Using the Twitter name “Lizz Resistead” he added that candidates merely calling themselves Democrats was not enough.

In response to another tweet, Winstead said she didn’t want a “party of Manchins,” a reference to moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Harrison shot back that the Democrats need to reach out to people who don’t already agree with them to win elections.

He also touted his own work “building a bench” working in South Carolina, and the need to build coalitions with moderates like Manchins to reach a majority.

But Winnstead insisted outreach would turn into compromising away the rights of the party’s base.

The exchange ended on an amicable note.

Harrison is hoping to be named the next head of the DNC by party leaders later this month.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

