SC Dems’ chair debates party’s future with Daily Show creator

The head of South Carolina’s Democratic Party got into a dispute Friday about who does and doesn’t count as a Democrat in 2017.
State chairman Jaime Harrison fended off Twitter criticism of his bid to lead the Democratic National Commitee from Lizz Winstead, co-creator of the Daily Show and activist with the group Lady Parts Justice.
Winstead tweeted in apparent concern that Harrison’s outreach efforts would not produce “candidates who believe in something and will defend it.” Using the Twitter name “Lizz Resistead” he added that candidates merely calling themselves Democrats was not enough.
Sorry Jaimie Harrison, people want candidates who believe in something and will defend it. Simply calling yourself a Democrat is NOT enough.— Lizz Resistead (@lizzwinstead) February 10, 2017
In response to another tweet, Winstead said she didn’t want a “party of Manchins,” a reference to moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
.@shaktiramps There is a party platform for a reason. If you want many more Manchins, you are no longer a Democrat.— Lizz Resistead (@lizzwinstead) February 10, 2017
Harrison shot back that the Democrats need to reach out to people who don’t already agree with them to win elections.
@lizzwinstead the reality is we are a minority party at this point. we don't get the majority back by kicking out folks out who are not 100%— Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) February 10, 2017
He also touted his own work “building a bench” working in South Carolina, and the need to build coalitions with moderates like Manchins to reach a majority.
@lizzwinstead building a bench just isn't a concept for me it is what we have been doing in SC. https://t.co/JiWrLX2BDw folks of conviction— Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) February 10, 2017
@lizzwinstead call me pragmatic but my job was getting 218 votes w/ a 15 seat majority- 40+ Blue Dogs like Manchin and 90+ progressives— Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) February 10, 2017
But Winnstead insisted outreach would turn into compromising away the rights of the party’s base.
.@harrisonjaime And I have watched way too many Dems "do outreach" while compromising the rights of women, gunsense and the poor. #NoMore— Lizz Resistead (@lizzwinstead) February 10, 2017
The exchange ended on an amicable note.
.@lizzwinstead as someone who grew up poor, was raised by a teen mom & have had loved ones & friends murdered .. I understand and agree!— Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) February 10, 2017
Harrison is hoping to be named the next head of the DNC by party leaders later this month.
