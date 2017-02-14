Today at the SC State House: Making up the pensions shortfall

S.C. legislators today take the next step in filling a $20 billion hole in the state pension system.
H.3726 is set to be taken up by a subcommittee of House Ways and Means this afternoon.
Reform of the pension system would fall most heavily on the Palmetto State’s counties, cities and schools.
The bill would raise the percentage of an employee’s pay that public-sector employers would have to contribute to the state’s pension system.
That means taxpayers will have to send the pension system $7 more for every $100 that a city worker, for example, is paid.
....
▪ 9 a.m. House Economic Development, Transportation and Natural Resources Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 427
▪ TBD Palmetto Family, Blatt Room 108
▪ 9 a.m. Leadership Simpsonville, Blatt Room 318
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Finance Constitutional Subcommittee Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 408
▪ 10 a.m. SC Legislative Black Caucus, Gressette Room 207
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Finance Transportation and Regulatory Subcommittee Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 407
▪ 10 a.m. House Ways and Means Proviso Subcommittee, Blatt Room 521
▪ 10 a.m. SC Legislative Black Caucus, Gressette Room 207
▪ 10 a.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Garry Smith), Blatt Room 501
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Finance Natural Resources and Economic Development Subcommittee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 11 a.m. House Minority Caucus, Blatt Room 305
▪ (Upon adjournment of the House) House Minority Caucus, Blatt Room 112
▪ (1 hour after the House adjourns) House Ways and Means Legislative Subcommittee, Blatt Room 521
▪ (1½ hours after the House adjourns) Education and Public Works K-12 Subcommittee on H.3415, H.3513 and H.3587, Blatt Room 433
▪ 2:30 p.m. (or 1 1/2 hours upon adjournment of the House, whichever is later) House Judiciary Committee, Blatt Room 516
▪ 2:30 p.m. (or 1 1/2 hours upon adjournment of the House, whichever is later) House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee, Blatt Room 427
▪ 3 p.m. Agriculture Environmental Affairs Subcommittee on H.3719, Blatt Room 410
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments