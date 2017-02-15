Today at the SC State House: Who is disturbing schools?

Lawmakers today will review changes to South Carolina’s disturbing schools law.
The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee will take up S.131. The bill would provide a “delineated list” of what constitutes disturbing schools, replacing the current law some have attacked as too vague. It would also revise the penalty for a disturbance and exempt school-sponsored athletic events.
The distrubing schools law was put into the spotlight last year after the ACLU and a former Spring Valley High School student filed suit alleging the law was overly broad and criminalized students for “obnoxious” behavior.
