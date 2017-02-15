Politics & Government

February 15, 2017 7:49 AM

Today at the SC State House: Who is disturbing schools?

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

Lawmakers today will review changes to South Carolina’s disturbing schools law.

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee will take up S.131. The bill would provide a “delineated list” of what constitutes disturbing schools, replacing the current law some have attacked as too vague. It would also revise the penalty for a disturbance and exempt school-sponsored athletic events.

The distrubing schools law was put into the spotlight last year after the ACLU and a former Spring Valley High School student filed suit alleging the law was overly broad and criminalized students for “obnoxious” behavior.

Elsewhere at the State House today:

▪ 8:30 a.m. Charleston County Legislative Delegation, Blatt Room 305

▪ 9 a.m. Leadership Charleston, Blatt Room 321

▪ 9 a.m. Senate Education K-12 Subcommittee, Gressette Room 207

▪ 9 a.m. Senate Finance Health and Human Services Subcommittee, Gressette Room 209

▪ 9 a.m. Executive Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 110

▪ 9 a.m. House 3-M Subcommittee III, Local Government, Corrections Affairs and Non-Medical Licensing Boards on H.3450, Blatt Room 427

▪ 9:30 a.m. Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Regulatory and Local Government Subcommittee on S.261 and S.323, Gressette Room 307

▪ 9:30 a.m. American Heart Association/American Stroke Association--Mid Atlantic Affiliate, Blatt Room 317

▪ 10 a.m. Senate Fish, Game and Forestry Committee, Gressette Room 308

▪ 10 a.m. Senate Banking and Insurance Subcommittee on S.269, S.315, S.366 and H.3488, Gressette Room 407

▪ 10 a.m. Port Ambassador, Gressette Room 105

▪ 10:30 a.m. Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Special Subcommittee, Gressette Room 408

▪ 11 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.114 and S.275, Gressette Room 209

▪ 11 a.m. Senate Transportation Committee, Gressette Room 207

▪ (1 hour after the House adjourns) House Motor Vehicle Subcommittee on S.198, S.263, H.3242, H.3271, H.3322 and H.3580, Blatt Room 433

▪ (1½ hours after the House adjourns) House 3-M Subcommittee V, Social Services, Mental Health and Children's Affairs on H.3124 and H.3440, Blatt Room 427

▪ 2 p.m. (or 1 hour after the House adjourns) House Agriculture Wildlife Subcommittee on H.3665, H.3698 and H.3723, Blatt Room 410

▪ 3 p.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.83, S.131 and S.324, Gressette Room 209

...

Who’s Schmoozing Who

▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast - SC Governor's School for Science and Mathematics (Members Only), Blatt Room 112

▪ 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. United Way Association of South Carolina, Blatt Room 108

▪ 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Legislative Luncheon: United Way Association of South Carolina, Blatt Room 112

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from the SC statehouse grounds.

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos