Senate Democrats want to make technical college free for SC residents

S.C. Senate Democrats want to make technical college free for S.C. residents leaving high school.
Seventeen Democratic senators have proposed spending $76 million to offer free tuition, fee vouchers and other financial help to students at the Palmetto State's 16 technical colleges.
But the Republican chairman of the Senate Education Committee says the proposed “S.C. Promise Scholarship Program” is unlikely to get full, if any, funding from lawmakers this year, citing constraints on the state’s roughly $8 billion general fund budget.
Still, Senate Democrats are pitching the idea as an investment in South Carolina’s future.
