Today at the S.C. State House: A test for medical marijuana

S.C. lawmakers today will consider whether South Carolinians with certain conditions should be able to access medical marijuana.
A Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee is scheduled to discuss S.212 at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The bill would allow South Carolinians with “debilitating medical conditions” to use medical pot, when approved by a doctor, and would set up legal avenues to acquire the drug.
Last year, bipartisan efforts to legalize medical marijuana died in House and Senate committees. But lawmakers who support the bill hope this year will be different.
Elsewhere at the State House today:
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Finance Natural Resources and Economic Development Subcommittee, Gressette Room 407
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Corrections and Penology Committee, Gressette Room 209
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Finance Constitutional Subcommittee Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 408
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Criminal Laws Subcommittee on H.3055, H.3143 and H.3466, Blatt Room 516
▪ 9 a.m. House Real Estate Subcommittee of the House Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee on H.3234, H.3647 and H.3653, Blatt 403
▪ 9 a.m. House E.P.W. Ad Hoc Committee on Competency Based Education and Education Reform, Blatt Room 433
▪ 9 a.m. House Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Committee, Blatt Room 410
▪ 9:30 a.m. Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee on S.212, Gressette Room 308
▪ 10 a.m. Senate General Subcommittee on S.78, S.79, S.225, S.340 and H.3457, Gressette Room 209
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.91, S.92, S.93 and S.94, Gressette Room 105
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Labor and Employment Subcommittee Meeting - Legislative Oversight of SC DEW, Gressette Room 207
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the House) Ways and Means Committee, Blatt Room 521
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the House) Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee, Blatt Room 409
▪ (15 minutes after the House adjourns) Freshmen Caucus, Blatt Room 321
▪ (30 minutes after the House adjourns) Economic Development, Transportation and Natural Resources Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 110
▪ (1 hour after the House adjourns) Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 108
