Today at the SC State House: anti-Semitism or anti-Israel?

When does criticism of Israel veer into hatred of Jewish people?
Today, a subcommitte of the S.C. House Judiciary Committee will take up a bill that would define “anti-Semitism” for the purposes of deciding if there has been “a violation of an institutional policy” at one of the state’s college or university campuses.
H.3643 would adopt the definitions put forth in a 2010 fact sheet on combating anti-Semitism issued by the U.S. State Department, specifically citing passages “relative to Israel.”
Schools would be mandated to use the definition when determining if a campus action “was motivated by anti-Semitic intent.”
Walking on sensitive ground, the bill also notes that this definition should not “diminish or infringe upon any right protected under the First Amendment.”
Elsewhere at the S.C. State House today:
▪ (At the Call of the Chair) House Ways and Means Committee, Blatt Room 521
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Finance Criminal Justice Subcommittee Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 207
▪ 9 a.m. Senate General Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 9 a.m. House 3-M Subcommittee III, Local Government, Corrections Affairs and Non-Medical Licensing Boards on H.3417, Blatt Room 427
▪ 9 a.m. House LCI Business and Commerce Subcommittee on S.218, Blatt Room 403
▪ 9 a.m. Legislative Group (Reps. Huggins, Toole, Spires), Blatt Room 321
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Special Laws Subcommittee, Blatt Room 511
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Transportation Subcommittee on S.200 and S.321, Gressette Room 408
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Education Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Family Court Rule 25 & Regulations 4675-4682, Gressette Room 407
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Banking and Insurance Committee on S.269, S.315, S.366 and H.3488, Gressette Room 105
▪ 2:30 p.m. (or 1 hour after the House adjourns) House Agriculture Wildlife Subcommittee on H.3601 and H.3748, Blatt Room 410
▪ (1½ hours after the House adjourns) House Education and Public Works Motor Vehicle Subcommittee on S.365, H.3256 and H.3615, Blatt Room 433
▪ 3 p.m. (or 1 hour upon adjournment of the Senate) Finance K-12 Education Subcommittee Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 308
Who’s Schmoozing Who?
▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast – South Carolina Association of Habitat Affiliates, Blatt Room 112
▪ 12 noon - 2 p.m. Legislative Luncheon – Wil Lou Gray Opportunity Affiliates (Members Only), Blatt Room 112
