Opposition expected at Rice's constituent meeting in Florence

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Rice will be in Florence on Thursday evening for a “Coffee with your Congressman” event, and some local activists are planning to make their voices heard.
Rice will be at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library in Florence at 6 p.m. Thursday. He regularly holds these types of events throughout the 7th District as a part of his constituent outreach.
Some local Democrats and activists who fundamentally disagree with the actions taken by President Donald Trump, his administration and the majority Republican Congress have questions concerning Rice’s motives.
“We just want Congressman Rice to know that we’re his constituents and we want him to know that we deserve representation too,” said Florence County Democratic Chairwoman LaShonda NeSmith. “Whether I’m a Democrat, a Republican, a liberal or conservative he’s supposed to represent me.”
Nesmith said there will not be a protest-like atmosphere, but rather an attempt to hold a conversation with Rice and question him on some of his stances –particularly his decision to vote against an amendment that would have required President Trump release his tax returns.
“There are a lot of things the Rep. Rice needs to explain to his constituents and I think this is a good time to do it,” Nesmith said. “It’s going to be peaceful and cordial. We just want to know what’s going on with our representation.”
NeSmith said several community activists groups are planning to attend this event, including local members of the National Action Network as well as members of the Action Together Organization’s Pee Dee Branch.
The “Coffee with your Congressman” event is free and open to the public.
If You Go
What: Coffee with your Congressman, Tom Rice
When: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Fed. 23
Where: Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library in Florence
This event is free and open to the public
Comments