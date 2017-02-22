Bill aims to end elections for SC schools chief

A proposal aimed at letting the governor appoint the state schools chief passed the S.C. House on Wednesday.
The bill calls for ending popular elections for the S.C. Superintendent of Education – a thorny issue for Democrats who have not won a statewide office since Jim Rex won the schools chief post in 2006.
With broad support, including from Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and schools chief Molly Spearman, the change would require a constitutional amendment, voted up or down in the next general election.
On Wednesday, the House voted 87-24 in favor of the proposal, exceeding the two-thirds threshold needed to pass. Two-thirds of the 46-member Senate also must OK the bill. With Senate approval, S.C. voters will be asked whether the education chief should be appointed by the governor on the 2018 general election ballot.
The proposal has some Democratic opposition.
S.C. Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, voted against the proposal, which he said could confuse voters.
The ballot question, he argued, should clearly state that passing the constitutional amendment would end popular elections for the position. As written, the question asks whether the position should be appointed and makes no mention of elections.
The S.C. Superintendent of Education is one of the most recognizable of statewide offices created in the state constitution. The positions are not accountable to the governor, even though they control critical parts of state government – from education to the state’s accounting functions.
The governor could vet candidates for those positions and hold them accountable for failure, advocates of the change say. A bill outlining credentials for the Education Superintendent, if voters decide the position should be appointed, passed the state Senate recently and resides in a House committee.
