Kellyanne Conway got pulled off the air for a week, CNN says

0:54 Governor Henry McMaster says the state needs to go on a spending diet Pause

2:48 VIDEO: Why South Carolina voted for Donald Trump

1:25 UN ambassador nominee Nikki Haley jokes about her family, friends at confirmation hearing

2:19 Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope'

4:04 Mulvaney: OMB director's responsibility to tell the truth

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

2:15 5 questions with Bryson Allen-Williams