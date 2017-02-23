Election date set to replace SC Rep. Joe Neal

Voters will head to the polls in Richland and Sumter counties to choose a new State House member later this year.
Rep. Joe Neal died suddenly on Feb. 14, leaving his seat in House District 70 open.
A special election will be held June 20 to fill the seat. Party primaries are scheduled to be held May 2, with runoff votes to be held May 16, if necessary.
Candidates can begin filing for the race at noon on March 3. The filing period closes 10 days later on March 13.
Voters who aren’t already registered would have to get their name on the rolls by April 2 to vote in the primaries, and by May 21 to vote in the general election.
The district covers 11 precincts in southeastern Richland County, as well as the western part of Sumter County.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
Comments