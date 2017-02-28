Today at the SC State House: Time for the Tigers

Today will be a big day for the Tigers at the S.C. State House.
Clemson’s national football championship will be recognized by a joint meeting of the House and Senate. Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has been invited to address the joint assembly at noon.
Both houses will then take up separate bills to fix the state’s unfunded pension issues later in the day.
Elsewhere at the S.C. State House today:
▪ 8:30 a.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Gary Clary), Blatt Room 501
▪ 9 a.m. Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 108
▪ 9:30 a.m. Senate Finance Transportation and Regulatory Subcommittee Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 307
▪ 10 a.m. SC Legislative Black Caucus, Gressette Room 207
▪ 10 a.m. House Rules Committee, Blatt Room 511
▪ 10:30 a.m. Joint Legislative Committee to Screen Candidates for College and University Boards of Trustees, Gressette Room 407
▪ 10:30 a.m. E.P.W. Higher Education Subcommittee on H.3793, Blatt Room 433
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Finance Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 11 a.m. House Minority Caucus, Blatt Room 305
▪ (Upon adjournment of the House) Economic Development, Transportation and Natural Resources Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 321
▪ (Upon recess of the House) House Minority Caucus, Blatt Room 305
▪ (Upon adjournment of the House) Legislative Group (Rep. Garry Smith), Blatt Room 108
▪ 4 p.m. Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children, Gressette Room 207
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
