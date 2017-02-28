Under Trump, doors open for another former SC governor

Doors are opening for another former S.C. governor as a result of Republican Donald Trump winning the presidency.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who was S.C. governor until January when Trump appointed her ambassador, has nominated former S.C. Gov. David Beasley, R-Society Hill, for a diplomatic post.
Haley nominated Beasley as the U.S. candidate for executive director of the World Food Programme, according to a letter from Haley to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
“I am so very honored to be nominated by Ambassador Haley for this extraordinary opportunity,” Beasley said Tuesday.
The challenges facing the World Food Programme “demand a leader who can efficiently manage a major enterprise while showing genuine concern for each one of the 795 million people suffering from hunger around the world,” Haley wrote in the Feb. 27 letter.
“I, personally, have seen those qualities in our nominee, as have numerous members of the U.S. Congress, international leaders, and important figures in international development and humanitarian aid.”
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Comments