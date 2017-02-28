Watch live: President Trump delivers his first address to Congress

President Donald Trump will deliver his first address to Congress at 9 p.m. EST. Watch it live here:
February 28, 2017 8:24 PM
President Donald Trump will deliver his first address to Congress at 9 p.m. EST. Watch it live here:
Oops, you haven't selected any newsletters. Please check the box next to one or more of our email newsletters and submit again.
Oops, you didn't provide a valid email address. Please double-check the email field and submit again.
Oops, you haven't provided a valid captcha. Please enter the captcha and submit again.
Comments