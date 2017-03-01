Gov. McMaster replaces SC roads bank chairman

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster replaced the Charleston chairman of the State Transportation Infrastructure Bank with a Spartanburg attorney on Wednesday.
McMaster, who became governor in January, appointed John B. White, Jr. to replace real estate developer Vince Graham.
“The governor felt the bank would benefit from an Upstate representative, and has the highest confidence in Mr. White’s ability to work with statewide leadership to secure our state’s economic prosperity,” said Brian Symmes, McMaster’s spokesman.
The Infrastructure Bank has been at the center of the controversial Interstate 526 expansion in Charleston. The bank moved last year to unwind that project because Charleston leaders had not presented a specific plan on how to pay for the remaining $350 million to finish construction on the project.
The move comes two weeks after Charleston lawmakers urged McMaster to remove Graham from the Infrastructure Bank, saying Graham refused to call meetings of the bank’s board or canceled meetings to avoid moving forward the Charleston interstate.
Comments