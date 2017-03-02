Today at the SC State House: Fighting terrorism in SC

Today S.C. legislators today will discuss giving prosecutors more tools to use against suspects accused of terrorist acts.
A House judiciary subcommittee is discussing H.3208, which would “create the offense of material or financial support of an act of terrorism,” and the crime of concealing another person’s intent to commit terrorism.
Last year, a South Carolina teenager was released after little more than a year in juvenile prison. The teen told investigators he wanted to join ISIS and had discussed plans to kill American soldiers in an attack on a U.S. military base.
Despite the confession, the only charge prosecutors could bring was underage possession of a handgun.
Elsewhere at the S.C. State House:
▪ 8:30 a.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter), Blatt Room 305
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Finance Natural Resources and Economic Development Subcommittee, Gressette Room 407
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Criminal Laws Subcommittee, Blatt Room 516
▪ 9 a.m. House 3-M Subcommittee IV, Military and Public Affairs on H.3428 and H.3469, Blatt Room 427
▪ 9 a.m. House Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee, Blatt Room 403
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary General Laws Subcommittee on H.3116, H.3125, H.3538 and H.3724, Blatt Room 511
▪ 9 a.m. House Agricultural Subcommittee on H.3559, Blatt Room 410
▪ 9 a.m. House Business, Commerce, and Administrative Subcommittee of the Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee, Blatt Room 321
▪ 9:15 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee, Gressette Room 307
▪ 9:45 a.m. House Environment and Natural Resources Subcommittee of the Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee, Blatt Room 321
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Corrections and Penology Study Subcommittee, Gressette Room 209
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.91, S.92, S.93 and S.94, Gressette Room 207
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Medical Affairs Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ (30 minutes after the Senate adjourns) Senate K-12 Education Demonstration of Instruction Resources, Gressette Room 209
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the House) Health Subcommittee of the Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee, Blatt Room 108
▪ (Upon adjournment of the House) South Carolina General Assembly Women's Caucus, State House, 3rd Floor Conference Room
▪ (Upon adjournment of the House) York County Legislative Delegation, Blatt Room 112
▪ (15 minutes after the House adjourns) Freshmen Caucus, Blatt Room 321
▪ (Half hour after adjournment of the House) House Legislative Ethics Subcommittee, Blatt Room 511
▪ 1 p.m. Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 110
▪ 1 p.m. Richland County Legislative Delegation, Blatt Room 427
▪ 2:30 p.m. Senate Finance Higher Education Subcommittee Budget Hearings, Gressette Room 207
Who’s Schmoozing Who?
▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast: The Heartland Institute, Blatt Room 112
▪ 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. SC Tree Farmers Association, Blatt Room 108
