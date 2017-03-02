Wilson urges more money for Fort Jackson, SRS

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson on Thursday began his effort to get more federal money for South Carolina’s Fort Jackson and the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site.
He has a long journey ahead.
Wilson, a Lexington County Republican, testified before the House Budget Committee, which just is starting a budget process expected to last most of the year. Thursday was a day for congressional lawmakers to give the committee their wish lists.
Wilson’s pitch Thursday involved boosting Fort Jackson, the Army’s main basic training center. It provides half of the Army’s basic training personnel, according to its official website
“At a time when our nation faces critical threats around the world, from ISIL to North Korea and Iran, the mission at Fort Jackson has never been more vital,” Wilson said.
The Savannah River Site is responsible for green energy development, nuclear technology research, storage, monitoring, waste remediation and cleanup, according to the site’s website.
Wilson noted the site is home to the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility, or MOX, which he called “a critical component of our national security and environmental cleanup mission.”
Billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule, the MOX facility now is about 70 percent complete. When it’s done, Wilson said, the facility “will be able to take weapons-grade plutonium and reprocess it into a green fuel — a more secure and sustainable option than potentially placing South Carolina as a plutonium dumping ground.”
The 2nd District congressman argued the S.C. facilities are national assets unique to his state that benefit all U.S. citizens.
“These unique missions contribute to our state and nation in countless, tangible ways,” Wilson said. “Each of these installations provides unique services to our country and requires our support.”
Leacy Burke, Wilson’s communications director, said the congressman was not expecting any commitments anytime soon.
Trump has proposed a huge increase in defense spending. However, that plan faces several huge hurdles because, in part, the president’s proposes cutting domestic programs, including money for education and environmental protection, to pay for it.
