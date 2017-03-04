Despite landslide loss, ‘alternative congressman’ Bjorn presses progressive crusade

Does Arik Bjorn realize he lost the election?
Or is the eccentric, sharp-tongued progressive already ramping up for another shot at U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, the Springdale Republican who crushed Bjorn by more than 24 points last November?
The Richland librarian said he hasn’t decided which political seat he will seek next, but he hasn’t left campaign mode.
A political newcomer last fall, Bjorn now is the microphone-wielding, campaign-prop-toting, Internet-meme-crafting, into-the-distance-gazing, political-barb-throwing colonel of your local liberal militia, wholeheartedly believing he’s part of a Tea-Party-esque “blue wave” destined to crash against the S.C. GOP establishment in 2018.
Bjorn also is giving himself a promotion – “alternative congressman in a world of alternative facts,” he told The Buzz Tuesday before posting a similar statement to Facebook three hours later.
In perhaps his most unusual move since Election Day, Bjorn has organized a “Wilson Alternative Town Hall” – with himself as host – for 2nd District residents who, he says, are frustrated with the veteran congressman and other Republicans in Washington, D.C.
The “venting session” is Bjorn’s latest jab at Wilson – this time deriding the congressman’s decision to hold a telephone town-hall meeting last Wednesday rather than host an in-person event.
“If I had been elected, I wouldn’t have hesitated to have a handful of town halls already,” Bjorn said. “Since the man won’t do a town hall in person, I want to give the people an opportunity to voice their frustrations.”
Wilson’s staff has said telephone town halls are logistically more practical (given his recent trip to Iraq and Afghanistan), attract hundreds of constituents and help the congressman reach a wider audience within his five-county district. But, during Wednesday’s telephone town hall, Wilson committed to hold an in-person meeting soon.
Still, Wilson doesn’t plan to be among the 22 people who had signed up to attend the Bjorn’s event at Moriarty’s Irish Pub as of late Friday.
Bjorn plans to bring along “Wilson,” the white volleyball – painted to look like Tom Hanks’ island pal in “Castaway” – that served as his campaign prop last fall. “You know what, if he’s going to be that cowardly, people should at least be able to ask their questions to something,” Bjorn said.
Bjorn, whose political Facebook page has 5,103 “likes,” said he is mulling whether to run for governor or take another shot at Wilson. An application to run for S.C. Democratic Party chair or vice chair this spring also is sitting on his desk.
“I think my voice truly resonates because it’s earnest, because I’m not a career politician,” Bjorn said. “I write my own speeches. I think people have come to recognize my voice is mine, it stands on behalf of all of us – we the people.”
Dabo visits the State House
S.C. lawmakers – well, at least the Tiger fans among them – were thrilled to welcome coach Dabo Swinney and members of Clemson University’s national championship football team to the State House Tuesday.
State Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, a known drinker of the Clemson-orange Kool-Aid, called Swinney’s pep talk to lawmakers “the most inspiring speech I’ve ever heard in this chamber.”
Love him or hate him...and I love him. He just gave the most inspiring speech I've ever heard in this chamber. pic.twitter.com/iLjVZRr1sB— Russell Ott (@reprussellott) February 28, 2017
State Rep. Gary Clary, R-Pickens, an apparent trash-talker extraordinaire, took to the House floor to sing the Tigers’ praises and not so subtly recall their 56-7 demolition of in-state rival USC.
Then there was state Sen. Greg Gregory, R-Lancaster, who has played the role of Gamecock Grinch this year, unable to escape the fawning over the Tigers’ gridiron success.
“Hate that I’ve got that elective root canal surgery and won’t be able to attend Dabo’s address to the Joint Assembly,” the USC grad tweeted Tuesday morning.
Hate I've got that elective root canal surgery today and won't be able to attend Dabo's address to the Joint Assembly.— Sen. Greg Gregory (@KlughGregory) February 28, 2017
Thursday, he tweeted: “The best thing about leaving Columbia today will be not having to listen to any more chortling about Clemson football the rest of the week.”
The best thing about leaving Columbia today will be not having to listen to any more chortling about Clemson football the rest of the week.— Sen. Greg Gregory (@KlughGregory) March 2, 2017
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
