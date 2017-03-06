Five Democrats seek open Richland House seat

Five Richland County Democrats have filed to succeed longtime state Rep. Joe Neal, who died last month.
The candidates — Wendy Brawley, Heath Hill, Reuben Martin, Harry Reese Sr. and Levola Taylor — will meet in the Democratic primary on May 2 for the District 70 S.C. House seat.
▪ Brawley, a former Richland 1 school board member, unsuccessfully challenged state Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Richland, in last June’s Democratic primaries. The 58-year-old Brawley, publisher and chief executive of IMARA Woman magazine, has opposed a plan by Richland County to extend water and sewer lines in Lower Richland. That plan drew complaints from residents about the cost, the requirement they connect to the sewage line and fears of unwanted development. Brawley said she hopes the county will come back with a more affordable plan.
▪ Eastover farmer Hill, 66, is on the board of the Tri-County Electric Cooperative. A lifelong Lower Richland resident, Hill says the area needs an affordable, clean water and sewer system.
▪ Freelance paralegal and minister Martin, 61, lives in Hopkins. He says education is a top issue.
▪ The 49-year-old Reese, who lives in the Hopkins area and is a licensed social worker with Palmetto Health, said the important issues range from education, to job creation to infrastructure.
▪ Taylor, who retired from the state after 32 years, said the top issues facing the area include youth employment, the need for new facilities at Lower Richland High School, providing resources to seniors and protecting the environment. Health services are also needed, the 72-year-old Taylor said, adding Lower Richland needs a hospital.
No Republicans have filed yet for the seat, which Neal had held since 1993. Filing closes at noon on March 13.
Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope
