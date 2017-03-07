Today at the SC State House: to bond or not to bond?

Are South Carolina’s capital needs so great that legislators need to approve a new bond bill
The House Ways and Means capital needs and bonding subcommittee meets Tuesday morning to discuss the state’s needs, and the potential price tag attached to them.
South Carolina’s colleges and universities have already asked the Legislature for hundreds of millions in new bonding to fund campus maintenance, construction and renovation projects.
Here’s the full list for what’s going on at the S.C. State House today:
▪ 9 a.m. House Education and Cultural Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 321
▪ 9:30 a.m. Joint Legislative Committee on Municipal Incorporations - Incorporation of Van Wyck, Gressette Room 209
▪ 9:30 a.m. House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 108
▪ 10 a.m. SC Legislative Black Caucus, Blatt Room 427
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Finance Higher Education Subcommittee Budget Hearings, Gressette Room 207
▪ 10 a.m. House Ways and Means Capital Needs and Bonding Subcommittee, Blatt Room 521
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Finance Special Transportation Subcommittee, Gressette Room 105
▪ 11 a.m. House Minority Caucus, Blatt Room 305
▪ (Upon adjournment of the House) House Majority Caucus, Blatt Room 112
▪ (Upon adjournment of the House) House Minority Caucus, Blatt Room 305
▪ (30 minutes after the House adjourns) Labor, Commerce and Industry Real Estate Subcommittee on H.3647 and H.3886, Blatt Room 403
▪ (1 hour after the House adjourns) Education and Public Works Motor Vehicle Subcommittee on H.3646 and H.3743, Blatt Room 433
▪ 2:30 p.m. (or 1 1/2 hours upon adjournment of the House, whichever is later) House Judiciary Committee, Blatt Room 516
▪ 3:30 p.m. (or upon adjournment of the Senate) Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee on S.325, S.354 and H.3438, Gressette Room 207
