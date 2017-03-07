Politics & Government

March 7, 2017 11:31 AM

SC Senate could start gas-tax debate next week

By Cassie Cope

ccope@thestate.com

The full S.C. Senate could begin debate on increasing the state’s 16.75 cent-a-gallon gas tax as soon as next week.

A special panel of S.C. senators began Tuesday discussing a proposal to increase the state’s gas-tax by 10 cent-a-gallon and hike other driving fees.

Panel co-chairman Paul Campbell, R-Berkeley, said that senators could get the bill to the floor of the state Senate by next Tuesday. That would allow the road-repair debate to take place before senators consider the state budget, he said.

Check back for details.

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos