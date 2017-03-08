Today at the SC State House: 12-month birth control prescriptions

South Carolina may soon require health providers pay for up to a year’s worth of birth control
The S.C. House’s 3-M committee – that’s medical, military and municipal affairs – will take up H.3809 on Wednesday. The bill would mandate that insurers “provide reimbursement for a twelve-month refill of contraceptive drugs obtained at one time.”
Women’s groups say a one-year birth control policy makes filling prescriptions easier for working women and women who may lack transportation, and has been shown to reduce the risk of unwanted pregnancy.
Elsewhere at the State House:
▪ 8:30 a.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Robert Williams), Blatt Room 305
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Finance Special Transportation Subcommittee, Gressette Room 105
▪ 9 a.m. Senate General Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 9 a.m. 3-M Subcommittee I, Health and Environmental Affairs on H.3064, H.3132, H.3487 and H.3809, Blatt Room 110
▪ 9 a.m. House Ways and Means Property Tax Subcommittee, Blatt Room 521
▪ 9 a.m. House Labor, Commerce and Industry Insurance Subcommittee on H.3546 and H.3879, Blatt Room 403
▪ 9 a.m. House Ways and Means Legislative Subcommittee on H.3725 and H.3842, Blatt Room 318
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Education Committee on S.389, Gressette Room 209
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Regulatory and Local Government Subcommittee, Gressette Room 307
▪ 10:30 a.m. Leadership North Augusta, Gressette Room 407
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Banking and Insurance Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the House) Ways & Means Committee Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Budget Briefing, Blatt Room 110
▪ (1 hour after the House adjourns) Judiciary Constitutional Laws Subcommittee, Blatt Room 516
▪ (1 hour after the House adjourns) Education and Public Works K-12 Subcommittee on H.3057 and H.3060, Blatt Room 433
▪ 1 p.m. Senate Finance Sales and Income Taxation Subcommittee, State House, 3rd Floor Conference Room
▪ 3 p.m. Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee on S.212, Gressette Room 308
