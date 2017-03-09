Today at the SC State House: anti-Semitism bill on the floor

A bill critics contend could limit free speech on South Carolina’s college campuses will come up on the floor of the House of Representatives today.
H. 3643 is on the House’s uncontested calender for Thursday. The bill would “define certain terms concerning anti-Semitism” and mandate colleges and universities use those definitions when determining if discriminatory acts have occurred on campuses.
Critics contend the bill is meant to limit criticism of Israel on campus, notwithstanding language in the bill that would not “diminish or infringe” on First Amendment rights. It was the subject of a hotly contested committee hearing two weeks ago.
The bill has 115 co-sponsors in the House.
Elsewhere at the State House today:
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Transportation Subcommittee on S.201, S.444, S.488 and H.3358, Gressette Room 408
▪ 9 a.m. Joint Bond Review Committee-Special Subcommittee, Gressette Room 207
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 9 a.m. House Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee, Blatt Room 403
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Criminal Laws Subcommittee on H.3208, H.3870 and H.3880, Blatt Room 511
▪ 9 a.m. House Business, Commerce, and Administrative Subcommittee of the Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee, Blatt Room 108
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Constitutional Laws Subcommittee on H.3930, Blatt Room 516
▪ 9 a.m. House Ways and Means Legislative Subcommittee, Blatt Room 521
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Election Laws Subcommittee on H.3150 and H.3685, Blatt Room 515-A
▪ 9:30 a.m. Patriots Point Development Authority Oversight Committee, Gressette Room 307
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Finance Constitutional Subcommittee Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 408
▪ 10 a.m. Senate General Subcommittee on S.80, Gressette Room 209
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Corrections and Penology Subcommittee on S.271, Gressette Room 407
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment) SC General Assembly Women's Caucus, State House, 3rd Floor Conference Room
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the House) House Judiciary General Laws Subcommittee on H.3137 and H.3538, Blatt Room 516
▪ (Upon adjournment of the House) House Ways and Means Legislative Subcommittee on S.250 and H.3895, Blatt Room 523
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the House) House Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee, Blatt Room 409
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the House) House Ways and Means Legislative Subcommittee on H.3056, H.3058, H.3127 and H.3311, Blatt Room 108
▪ (15 minutes after the House adjourns) Freshmen Caucus, Blatt Room 321
▪ 1 p.m. Anderson County Legislative Delegation, Blatt Room 305
▪ 1 p.m. House Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 110
▪ 2 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the Senate and House adjourn) Petroleum Pipeline Study Committee, Gressette Room 105
Who’s Schmoozing Who:
▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast – Leadership South Carolina, Blatt Room 112
