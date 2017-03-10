With Trump on board, Texas puts high-speed rail on the fast track

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano Pause

1:11 Video: Northwestern's John Gilreath talks about throwing no-hitter

1:29 Fans set the tone for Gamecocks' success at Colonial Life Arena

0:52 How hard does Jake Bentley work? Let Bobby explain

1:17 NCAA tournament? Gamecocks not looking too far ahead

1:29 Watch Gamecocks celebrate third straight SEC championship

8:38 Dawn Staley talks about going to the Olympics

1:13 What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart

2:01 5 Questions with Jake Bentley