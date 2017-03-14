Today at the SC State House: it’s budget season

If the list seems shorter this week than earlier in the S.C. Legislature’s term, there’s an easy answer: it’s budget season.
Members of the House of Representatives are dedicating the bulk of their time this week to debating the state’s nearly $8 billion general fund budget.
That limits members’ extracurriculars. Only side meetings of the majority and minority caucuses are on the House calendar this week.
Besides the House budget talk, the Senate’s finance committee is also taking up a string of spending measures today.
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee, Gressette Room 105
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.415, Gressette Room 207
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Transportation Subcommittee, Gressette Room 408
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.97 and S.255, Gressette Room 308
▪ 3 p.m. Senate Corrections and Penology Subcommittee on H.3278, State House, 3rd Floor Conference Room
▪ (Upon recess of the House) Majority Caucus, Blatt Room 112
▪ (Upon recess of the House) Minority Caucus, Blatt Room 305
