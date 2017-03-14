SC Senate panel approves state aid for flood-ravaged Nichols

S.C. senators on Tuesday moved forward with a $700,000 plan to help the flood-wrecked town of Nichols recover from Hurricane Matthew.
The proposal, approved unanimously in a Senate panel, would help the rural Marion County town of nearly 400 residents repair its public buildings and replace water-logged vehicles and equipment.
“They need help,” said state Sen. Ronnie Cromer, R-Newberry, “like, right now.”
Nichols would have to repay the state if the town receives federal recovery aid for the same purpose. Senators OK’d the money days after Nichols leaders told lawmakers of the town’s slow recovery.
Nichols lost three of its four police cars, both fire engines and its fire department building to flooding five months ago. Residents have been slow to return, and some likely are gone for good.
Returning residents eventually could receive federal help.
Of the $65.3 million in federal aid set aside by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Palmetto State’s Hurricane Matthew recovery, about $52.2 million is destined for Marion County.
State officials plan to use that money to repair and replace flood-damaged homes. U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, who helped secure it for Marion County, said it could restore as many as 600 homes.
“It’s going to go a long way in Marion County,” the Myrtle Beach Republican said. “I don’t think it’s going to make it whole. There are a lot of people who left Nichols during the storm who aren’t ever going to come back.”
