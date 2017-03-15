Today at the SC State House: Denmark Tech’s troubles

Higher education is in the spotlight at the State House today, including the future of troubled Denmark Tech.
A Senate higher education subcommittee this morning will consider a bill to take governing authority away from the local board of the Bamberg County technical college and place it directly under the state technical college board, in response to declining enrollment.
Denmark Tech’s current board opposes the move, fearing it could lead to the school being shut down permanently.
...
▪ 8:30 a.m. South Carolina Legislative Sportsmen's Caucus, Blatt Room 112
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Finance Criminal Justice Subcommittee Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 209
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Education K-12 Subcommittee on S.445, S.462, S.534, H.3220 and H.3221, Gressette Room 307
▪ 9:15 a.m. Senate Education Higher Education Subcommittee, Gressette Room 408
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Finance Higher Education Subcommittee Budget Hearings, Gressette Room 207
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Fish, Game and Forestry Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.334, Gressette Room 408
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Banking and Insurance Subcommittee on S.349, Gressette Room 307
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Transportation Committee, Gressette Room 209
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Agricultural Subcommitte on S.468, Gressette Room 407
▪ 11 a.m. Senate General Subcommittee on S.447 and S.448, Gressette Room 308
▪ 2:30 p.m. (or upon adjournment of the Senate, whichever is later) Finance K-12 Education Subcommittee Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 105
▪ (Upon recess of the House) Majority Caucus, Blatt Room 112
▪ (Upon recess of the House) Minority Caucus, Blatt Room 305
