Nikki Haley to give interview on Today Show

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is speaking out for the first time since she was appointed to the post by President Donald Trump.
Haley will be interviewed on NBC’s Today Show on Thursday.
Tomorrow on TODAY: An exclusive interview with @nikkihaley, the US Ambassador to the United Nations . pic.twitter.com/UB3OCoXaMw— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 15, 2017
The former South Carolina governor has drawn attention in her first month as a forceful voice for the Trump administration on the world stage, sometimes even disagreeing with her own boss.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
Comments