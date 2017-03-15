Politics & Government

March 15, 2017 9:50 AM

Nikki Haley to give interview on Today Show

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is speaking out for the first time since she was appointed to the post by President Donald Trump.

Haley will be interviewed on NBC’s Today Show on Thursday.

The former South Carolina governor has drawn attention in her first month as a forceful voice for the Trump administration on the world stage, sometimes even disagreeing with her own boss.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Editor's Choice Videos