S.C. House kills effort to re-establish grants program

The S.C. House of Representatives reversed course Wednesday on establishing a special panel to approve state spending on local projects.
The S.C. House gave final approval to the state’s general fund budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, nixing the idea of re-establishing a “Competitive Grants Review Committee,” opposed by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
The grants program first was created in 2006 but was disbanded after critics said it amounted to a slush fund.
Instead, the $6 million designated for grants will be sent to a similar state Parks, Recreation and Tourism program that sends money to local governments.
