Today at the SC State House: School credit for religious classes?

Budget week continues at the S.C. State House. The House of Representatives has no meetings or activities scheduled for Thursday, so the Senate monopolizes today’s list.
A judiciary subcommittee will take up S.28, a bill to allow public high school students to receive class credit for off-campus religious instruction.
The bill would allow school districts to evaluate the courses from private instructors “on the basis of purely secular criteria” and credit students for their participation.
The same committee is also debating S.169, a bill to toughen penalties for teen dating violence, and allow victims to get court-issued restraining orders against their abusers.
Elsewhere at the State House:
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.28, S.148 and S.169, Gressette Room 105
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Corrections and Penology Committee, Gressette Room 209
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Finance Natural Resources and Economic Development Subcommittee, Gressette Room 407
▪ 10 a.m. Senate General Subcommittee on S.447, State House, 3rd Floor Conference Room
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Regulatory and Local Government Subcommittee, Gressette Room 207
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Medical Affairs Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ (Upon adjournment of the Senate) Senate Finance Health and Human Services Subcommittee, Gressette Room 307
▪ (Upon adjournment of the Senate) Senate Finance Transportation and Regulatory Subcommittee Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 207
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments