Trump proposes budget to hobble the EPA

1:39 Everything you need to see from Nikki Haley's UN Ambassador hearing in 90 seconds Pause

2:49 House votes to fire DPS chief

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

2:43 Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them

1:41 Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster molded by experience into a consummate deal-maker

1:50 Why are people so angry?

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

4:20 Highlights from the President's address to Congress

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments