Let the hearings begin: Comey kicks off House panel’s Russia election probe

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe Pause

2:30 Ethics watchdog on corruption in South Carolina in the 90s and today

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

1:01 Wow! Gamecocks celebrate win over Duke, head to Sweet 16

1:48 Frank Martin 'unbelievably proud' of his Gamecocks

1:50 Great technique, heart, toughness: Coach K tips cap to Gamecocks

1:01 What Gamecocks need to do ahead of Sweet 16 matchup

0:28 Campus scene: USC students celebrate big NCAA win