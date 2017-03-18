'You save lives': Cookies and thank you cards make week better for EPA employees

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe Pause

2:30 Ethics watchdog on corruption in South Carolina in the 90s and today

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

1:25 UN ambassador nominee Nikki Haley jokes about her family, friends at confirmation hearing

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

10:13 South Carolina basketball Coach Frank Martin reflects on the death of Fidel Castro

1:39 Frank Martin reacts after historic win: 'I'm just really proud'

1:05 'It means the world' for USC to end NCAA drought