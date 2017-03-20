Mental health advocate Paton Blough mounts bid for 4th District

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley Pause

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe

2:30 Ethics watchdog on corruption in South Carolina in the 90s and today

1:01 Wow! Gamecocks celebrate win over Duke, head to Sweet 16

0:28 Campus scene: USC students celebrate big NCAA win

1:48 Frank Martin 'unbelievably proud' of his Gamecocks

1:50 Great technique, heart, toughness: Coach K tips cap to Gamecocks

1:01 What Gamecocks need to do ahead of Sweet 16 matchup

1:23 St Patricks Day in Five Points- What is your beverage of choice?