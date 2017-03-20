5th District candidate receives endorsement of former congressman

One of the Democratic candidates running for the 5th District congressional seat has received the endorsement of the last Democrat to represent the area in Congress.
John Spratt, who represented the district for nearly 30 years until his 2010 election defeat, gave his blessing Monday to Archie Parnell in the May 2 Democratic primary.
“Archie Parnell has a deep understanding of fiscal and tax policy and of our community” Spratt said in a statement, referencing the Sumter native’s international business experience working with the finance company Goldman Sachs.
“When President Trump is wrong for South Carolina families, I am confident Archie will oppose him,” Spratt said. “But Archie will work with anyone to advance issues important to our community, like improving infrastructure and restoring fiscal responsibility to Washington.”
Parnell, 66, is running for the seat formerly held by Mick Mulvaney, now budget director in the administration of President Donald Trump. He’s being challenged by Rock Hill student and Army veteran Alexis Frank and Indian Land Marine Corps veteran and activist Les Murphy.
Parnell welcomed Spratt’s endorsement.
“When John Spratt was in Congress, he brought South Carolina values of hard work and civility to building coalitions and working with Republicans to get things done – and that is what we need in Washington now,” Parnell said.
The winner of the Democratic primary will compete against one of seven Republicans in a special election on June 20.
