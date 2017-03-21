Today at the SC State House: Making it easier to carry a gun

It would become much easier to carry a gun in South Carolina under a bill under consideration at the S.C. State House today.
The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday will take up a bill that would allow S.C. residents to carry a firearm without a permit, in what proponents call a “constitutional carry” proposal.
Under the bill, gun owners would still be barred from carrying into schools and other already prohibited locations. And private businesses could still bar firearms from their establishments.
The bill passed out of a subcommittee earlier this month without the opportunity for debate or public input.
Elsewhere at the State House:
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Finance Constitutional Subcommittee, Gressette Room 307
▪ 9 a.m. House Education and Cultural Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 321
▪ 9 a.m. House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 108
▪ 10 a.m. SC Legislative Black Caucus, Blatt Room 427
▪ 10 a.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter), Blatt Room 318
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Finance Committee Budget Deliberations, Gressette Room 105
▪ 11 a.m. E.P.W. Higher Education Subcommittee on H.3821, Blatt Room 433
▪ 11 a.m. Minority Caucus, Blatt Room 305
▪ (Upon adjournment of the House) SC Legislative Black Caucus, Blatt Room 305
▪ (Upon adjournment of the House) Majority Caucus, Blatt Room 112
▪ 12:30 p.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Bill Chumley), Blatt Room 321
▪ 1:30 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the House adjourns, whichever is later) Senate Judiciary General Laws Subcommittee on H.3137, H.3538 and H.3885, Blatt Room 511
▪ 2:30 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the House adjourns) Senate Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Wildlife Subcommittee on S.443 and H.3479, Blatt Room 410
▪ (1 hour after the House adjourns) Senate Education Committee K-12 Subcommittee on H.3057, H.3060, H.3618, H.3820, H.3837, H.3920 and H.3969, Blatt Room 433
▪ (1½ hours after the House adjourns) House Ways and Means Committee, Blatt Room 521
▪ 2:30 p.m. (or 1 1/2 hours upon adjournment of the House, whichever is later) House Judiciary Committee, Blatt Room 516
▪ 2:30 p.m. Labor Commerce and Industry Real Estate Subcommittee on H.3041 and H.3968, Blatt Room 403
▪ 2:30 p.m. (or 1 1/2 hours upon adjournment of the House, whichever is later) Full Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee, Blatt Room 427
▪ 4:30 p.m. Progressive Legislative Caucus, Blatt Room 305
