Gorsuch sailing through Supreme Court confirmation hearing, helped by Sen. Graham

Judge Neil Gorsuch moved smoothly through his Supreme Court confirmation hearing Tuesday, fending off Democratic attacks while enjoying the vocal support of key GOP lawmakers like Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
A senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, with a distinctive track record of supporting court nominees from the other party, Graham boosted Gorsuch as the nominee repeatedly cited his own respect for precedent, his open mind and his unwillingness to speculate or opine about live controversies.
“A person like you, no matter what pressures are applied to you, will say over and over again, ‘I want to hear what both sides have to say, I want to read their legal arguments and look at the facts and I will decide,’ ” Graham said. “That, to me, is reassuring.”
“I can promise you no more than that, and I guarantee you no less than that, in every single case that comes before me,” Gorsuch said.
President Donald Trump nominated the 49-year-old Gorsuch for the seat formerly held by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who passed away in February 2016. Gorsuch currently serves on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Following four hours’ worth of opening statements Monday, the all-day hearing Tuesday offered lawmakers their first opportunity to question Gorsuch in public. Flavoring his answers with the occasional “gosh” and “golly” and references to “Sister Mary Rose Margaret, (who) taught me how to read,” the silver-haired Colorado native kept his cool, though his tone at times edged toward being stern.
While he may not have won any converts, the Columbia, Harvard Law School and Oxford graduate appeared to more than hold his own.
“How do we have confidence in you that you won’t just be for the big corporations, that you will be for the little man?’ asked Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the committee’s top Democrat, underscoring one line of attack. “I’m just looking for something that would indicate that you would give a worker a fair shot. Maybe it’s in your background somewhere that I don’t know about.”
Gorsuch countered that he has ruled “for the little guy as well as the big guy” in many cases, and he cited a string of examples from what he called a “long, long list.” In a 2015 decision, for instance, he sided with Colorado residents in a long-running class-action lawsuit claiming that they had been harmed by waste from the nearby Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant.
“I’m a fair judge,” Gorsuch said.
Gorsuch further noted that he has participated in some 2,700 cases during his decade as an appellate judge and that in 97 percent of them the rulings were unanimous. He repeatedly pledged his respect for precedent, including the still-controversial 1973 Roe v. Wade decision upholding a woman’s right to an abortion.
“It has been reaffirmed many times,” Gorsuch acknowledged
As a candidate, Trump pledged to appoint judges who oppose abortion rights but, as is customary, Gorsuch testified that Trump administration officials did not seek to pin him down about specific cases.
“I don’t believe in litmus tests for judges,” Gorsuch said, adding that “no one in that process asked me for any commitments, or any kinds of promises about how I’d rule in any kind of case.”
When I became a judge, they gave me a gavel, not a rubber stamp. Judge Neil Gorsuch
Feinstein led off her party’s questioning in an alternating round in which Republicans largely tossed softballs and individual Democrats used their allotted 30 minutes to attack. Repeatedly, Democrats cited Senate Republicans’ refusal last year to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland.
Citing his need to steer clear of politics, Gorsuch declined to comment on the GOP’s power play or on what Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., characterized as the millions of dollars spent by conservative groups in support of his nomination. Noting that the issue is “being litigated actively,” Gorsuch declined as well to discuss the Trump travel ban targeting six mostly Muslim countries.
An unabashed admirer of Scalia, Gorsuch would effectively retain the court’s prior ideological balance if he is confirmed. Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a former judge on the Texas Supreme Court, gave Gorsuch an opportunity to discuss the notions of “originalism” and “textualism,” with which Scalia was often associated.
“I do think when we’re interpreting the law, we have no better place to start than the text,” Gorsuch said, echoing Scalia’s perspective.
Graham brought a unique perspective to the hearing as he, alone among the Judiciary Committee’s Republicans, voted for both of Obama’s successful Supreme Court nominees, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. Graham holds to the theory that presidential elections have consequences and well-qualified nominees deserve confirmation regardless of party.
“The ferocity by which people wanted me to vote no was real, apparent and I could feel it,” Graham recounted Tuesday, adding, wistfully, that “there was a point in time when it was expected that you would vote for someone who you would not have chosen, but you would use his qualifications of that person.”
Republicans enjoy an 11-9 advantage on the Judiciary panel, guaranteeing that Gorsuch will pass successfully through the committee, perhaps before the Senate’s Easter recess, which starts April 7. Before he does, he will have to answer additional written questions from committee members
If some Senate Democrats follow through on their threat to filibuster, 60 votes will be needed to cut off debate. The 52 Senate Republicans would need to convince eight Democrats to side with them to break a filibuster. Doing so would lead to an up-or-down vote on Gorsuch, who would then need 51 votes for confirmation.
If the GOP fails to get 60 to cut off debate, it could ram through a rules change prohibiting the use of a filibuster on Supreme Court nominations.
So far, though, Democratic leaders have not been enforcing party discipline on a filibuster, as they heed the needs of red-state lawmakers who face tough re-election prospects next year. Some may also counsel holding back ammunition to fire at the next Supreme Court nominee, who has the potential to more dramatically shift the court’s ideological balance than is likely under the Gorsuch-for-Scalia swap.
“Quite frankly, I was worried about who he would pick,” Graham said of Trump’s first selection. “Maybe somebody on TV.”
Michael Doyle: 202-383-6153, @MichaelDoyle10
