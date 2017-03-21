Big Labor signals an easy confirmation for Acosta as labor secretary

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation Pause

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe

1:55 "If I didn't have insurance I would either be banktrupt or dead," says cancer survivor

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

2:23 Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

2:30 Ethics watchdog on corruption in South Carolina in the 90s and today

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

1:55 Gov. McMaster: The people of South Carolina are taxed enough

0:51 Sheriff's Department, SLED investigating Lexington County house fire that killed 4