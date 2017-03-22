Today at the SC State House: Women’s issues in the spotlight

The S.C. Legislature marked International Women’s Day a couple weeks ago, but today women’s issues will be back in the spotlight.
The House judiciary committee on Wednesday will take up H.3599, a bill that would mandate equal pay for equal work in the Palmetto State.
The same committee will also take up H.3865, a bill requiring employers to offer pregnancy accommodations at work. The bill would make it an “unlawful employment practice” to fail to provide “reasonable accommodations” for an employee with limitations during a pregnancy.
If passed, the S.C. Human Affairs Commission would have two years to come up with what those accommodations might be.
Other items on the legislative agenda:
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Transportation Subcommittee on S.478, S.479 and H.3289, Gressette Room 307
▪ 9 a.m. Review and Oversight Commission on the South Carolina Ports Authority, Gressette Room 207
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Special Laws Subcommittee on H.3599, H.3740, H.3817, H.3864 and H.3865, Blatt Room 516
▪ 9 a.m. Labor Commerce and Industry Business and Commerce Subcommittee on H.3038 and H.3990, Blatt Room 403
▪ 9 a.m. House Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Agriculture Subcommittee on H.4003, Blatt Room 410
▪ 9 a.m. House E.P.W. Motor Vehicle Subcommittee on H.3271, H.3646, H.3743, H.3933, H.3937, H.3945 and H.3971, Blatt Room 433
▪ 9 a.m. 3-M Subcommittee II, Occupational Regulation and Licensing Boards, Blatt Room 427
▪ 9:30 a.m. Senate General Committee, Gressette Room 209
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Regulation and Resolution Subcommittee, Gressette Room 407
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Education Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the Senate) Senate Finance Committee Budget Deliberations, Gressette Room 105
Who’s Schmoozing Who?
▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast: South Carolina Association of School Administrators (Members Only), Blatt Room 112
▪ 9 a.m. South Carolina Democratic Women “Day in Blue,” Blatt 108 & 110
▪ 9 a.m. American College Healthcare Executives, Blatt Room 321
▪ 9:30 a.m. South Carolina Compassion, Blatt Room 317
▪ 11 a.m. Junior Leadership Pickens, Blatt Room 305
▪ 11:30 a.m. South Carolina Democratic Women “Day in Blue,” Blatt Room 112
▪ Noon - 2 p.m. Legislative Luncheon: South Carolina Hospital Association, State House Grounds
