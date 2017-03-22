Haley tweets about SC corruption probe consultants’ ‘wrath’

South Carolina’s former governor is out of state politics now, but she still waded into the latest controversy swirling around the State House.
Nikki Haley tweeted early Wednesday morning that she has experience with the “wrath” of Richard Quinn and Associates, the consulting firm under review by state investigators in an ongoing corruption probe.
In 2010 I experienced the wrath of RQA and McAlister. SC consultants will do Everything to maintain control and keep the money flowing.— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) March 22, 2017
“SC consultants will do Everything to maintain control and keep the money flowing,” Haley wrote.
Haley references the 2010 governor’s race when she defeated then-Attorney General, future governor and Quinn client Henry McMaster in a contested Republican primary.
Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, was indicted on Friday on charges of misusing campaign money for personal expenses, funds that were allegedly converted through transactions with the Quinn firm.
The Quinns have an extensive network of clients in state politics, including McMaster, the University of South Carolina, and the state Ports Authority.
Haley triumphed over U.S. Rep. Gresham Barrett and Lt. Gov. Andre Bauer in that same primary, and ultimately won the state’s highest office over state Sen. Vincent Sheheen in the general election.
Haley also included McAlister Communications, another Republican Party strategist firm.
