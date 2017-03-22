House panel OKs workplace accommodations for pregnant women, new mothers

A House panel on Wednesday unanimously OK’d requiring S.C. employers to provide additional workplace accommodations for pregnant employees or new mothers.
But that same panel delayed voting on a proposal to restrict employers from paying equally qualified women less than men.
State Rep. Beth Bernstein, D-Richland, says her workplace accommodations bill would ensure a pregnant mother stocking shelves at a grocery store could carry water with her, or that one whose job requires standing would be provided a stool if needed.
Pregnant women or new mothers under the new law also could be granted a series of 15-minute breaks instead of one, hour-long lunch, Bernstein said.
“We need to focus on women in the workforce because women are really a high percentage of the workforce,” Bernstein said. “This has been shown to help morale, to help retention.”
The bill now advances to the House Judiciary Committee. It has the support of that committee’s chairman, state Rep. Greg Delleney, R-Chester.
