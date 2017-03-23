Today at the SC State House: Slow that boat down

S.C. legislators today will take up a bill that cracks down on boat speeders.
The Senate’s fish, game and forestry subcommitee is discussing S.367, a watercraft bill that will increase the “no wake” zone along the state’s waterways.
The bill will widen the area where boaters have to maintain an idle speed from 50 to 100 feet of any moored vessel or boat dock, or within 100 feet of the Atlantic coastline.
Elsewhere on land at the S.C. State House on Thursday:
▪ 8:30 a.m. House Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Committee, Blatt Room 410
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 9 a.m. House Education and Public Works Committee, Blatt Room 433
▪ 9 a.m. House 3-M Subcommittee V, Social Services, Mental Health and Children's Affairs, Blatt Room 427
▪ 9 a.m. House Ways and Means Legislative Subcommittee on H.4014, Blatt Room 521
▪ 9 a.m. House Business, Commerce, and Administrative Subcommittee of the Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee, Blatt Room 108
▪ 9 a.m. Judiciary Criminal Laws Subcommittee on H.3290, H.3829 and H.3921, Blatt Room 516
▪ 9 a.m. Judiciary General Laws Subcommittee on H.3549, H.3823 and H.3898, Blatt Room 511
▪ 9:15 a.m. Senate Fish, Game and Forestry Subcommittee on S.367, H.3517 and H.3698, Gressette Room 307
▪ 9:30 a.m. Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee on H.3038, H.3041, H.3968 and H.3990, Blatt Room 403
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Gressette Room 209
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Secretary of State Oversight Review, Gressette Room 207
▪ 10:15 a.m. Senate Finance K-12 Education Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 407
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the Senate) Senate Finance Committee Budget Deliberations, Gressette Room 105
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the House) Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee, Blatt Room 433
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the House) Capital Needs and Bonding Subcommittee of the Ways and Means Committee, Blatt Room 521
▪ (15 minutes after the House adjourns) Freshmen Caucus, Blatt Room 321
▪ 11:30 a.m. Leadership Cherokee, Blatt Room 305
▪ (1 hour after the House adjourns) E.P.W. K-12 Subcommittee, Blatt Room 110
▪ 2 p.m. House Healthcare and Regulatory Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 427
Who’s Schmoozing Who?
▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast: South Carolina Free Clinic Association, Blatt Room 112
