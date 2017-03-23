Russian techie says the FBI still hasn’t called, and now he’s back in the news

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation Pause

1:24 USC President Harris Pastides talks about where USC's new medical school could be built on the Bull Street property

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe

2:30 Ethics watchdog on corruption in South Carolina in the 90s and today

0:41 Carolina Band plays Happy Birthday for Frank Martin in New York

3:56 Frank Martin addresses pep rally crowd with theme: 'Why not?'

3:08 Chad Holbrook talks shutout win over Charleston Southern

0:51 Sheriff's Department, SLED investigating Lexington County house fire that killed 4

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life