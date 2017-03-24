SC Senate could learn from the House how to pass a roads bill

The S.C. Senate could learn a thing or two from the State House’s “lower chamber.”
Action on a proposal to increase South Carolina’s gas tax to pay to repair the state’s crumbling roads has been halted since the Senate’s budget panel passed out its proposal – containing a tax hike only and no tax cut – earlier this month.
Compromises between tax-hike-only Democrats and no-tax-hike Republicans must be reached before two-thirds of the Senate will give the road-repair bill the priority status it needs to assure a vote in the remaining seven weeks of this year’s legislative session.
Whether the gas-tax bill again will die in the Senate – killed by a filibuster or the refusal on all sides to compromise – remains to be seen. (Even if it does die this year, senators could pick the bill up again next year. Like they promised to do last year. And the year before.)
Meanwhile, the S.C. House has proven it can compromise over a tax increase. The overwhelmingly GOP S.C. House has approved raising the gas tax by 10-cents-a-gallon by a veto-proof majority. Twice.
Those bills were sponsored by S.C. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York.
“Leadership demands that we address the issues and leave the state better than we found it,” Simrill said, adding the House traditionally passes bills much quicker than the Senate. “We’re the ‘lower chamber.’ We’re, typically, the one that acts quicker. The Senate is the one that’s the more deliberative body.”
But, Simrill added, “When deliberative turns into atrophy, that’s not good for the people of South Carolina.”
Another House leader, Ways and Means Committee chair Brian White, R-Anderson, said state revenues must be increased to address the state’s crumbling roads and buildings. “That R beside my name, while I am a Republican, I am realistic.”
S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, said he is proud the House proved willing to address one of the biggest issues facing the state, crediting the body’s members. “I always try to involve the membership with all the problems that we deal with.”
Even Democrats applaud the House’s GOP leaders for setting aside their no-tax-hike ideals to govern.
State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said the House’s GOP leaders have come to grips with South Carolina’s stark, unpleasant realities. They also have been willing to work with minority-party Democrats and to build coalitions, she added.
“Part of it is that reality has sunk in for House leadership, and they understand that rhetoric is fine, but it doesn’t match the reality of bad roads, broke pensions and other needs that the state has failed to address,” Cobb-Hunter said.
State Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, voted against the gas-tax hike, but, nonetheless, said House leaders deserve credit.
“Everybody’s got their vote, Taylor said. “They had many meetings with individuals and groups, trying to explain the bill and why it’s needed. Some call that arm-twisting. I call that explaining.”
Senate leaders, however, aren’t ready to join the House lovefest.
“I appreciate the House’s action and giving us the opportunity to work on this very important issue,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield. “We are committed to working with our tax-only friends on the Democratic side because we want to solve the problem, too.
“But,” added Massey, “we’re not going to abandon who we are and what we believe.”
Others, however, say the Senate could learn from the House.
“What I see in the House is a leadership that’s very different from the last 20 years – that’s more moderate, more pragmatic, more practical,” said state Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, who started his legislative career, like many senators, in the House.
Sheheen noted the House’s new leaders come from smaller towns in more rural areas – “where people have to work together.”
While the House has moderated over the past decade, the Senate has become more ideologically focused, Sheheen said. “I do think some of our senators could learn that pragmatism, practicality and moderation can work instead of ideological purity and partisanship.”
Haley’s wrath
Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, now U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, sent out a Tweet Wednesday criticizing embattled Columbia political consultant Richard Quinn, telling her 240,700 Twitter followers that she had experienced the “wrath” of Quinn’s firm in 2010, when she ran for governor.
“SC consultants will do everything to maintain control and keep the money flowing,” Haley tweeted.
She didn’t elaborate, and Buzz was perplexed.
Let’s see. Did anything ugly happen in the 2010 campaign? Haley won, right? (She can’t be frosted about that, right?)
Oh, wait a minute. ... It’s coming back.
In the multi-candidate GOP primary race for governor, Haley faced Quinn client Henry McMaster, who came in third. McMaster, now S.C. governor, endorsed Haley in the GOP runoff, which Haley won.
But ... the GOP primary was marked by unproven allegations that then state Rep. Haley had had an extramarital affair. During her 2014 re-election campaign, Haley acknowledged she still – four years later – was angry about those allegations.
Evidently, she still is.
For the record, Quinn said Wednesday he didn’t know what “wrath” Haley could be referring to.
McMaster supported the Lexington Republican in the GOP primary and general election “and helped her win,” he noted, adding, “I have been very supportive of her ever since.”
Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope
