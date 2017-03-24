Amid disarray, Simpson says: ‘I don’t see us coming back to the health care issue’

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare." Pause

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

1:11 White House: Trump has 'left everything on the field' for health care bill

2:30 Ethics watchdog on corruption in South Carolina in the 90s and today

2:02 Rep. Pelosi calls the pulling of the GOP health care bill a 'victory' for America

1:26 State health departments have trouble competing with private sector