March 28, 2017 7:46 AM

Today at the SC State House: Budget, bonds

By Bristow Marchant

South Carolina is settling its spending plans for next year.

On Tuesday, the House Ways and Means Committee is discussing a bond bill that would allow the state to spend some $500 million on primarily higher education maintenance costs – a total already cut back from a more ambitious $2 billion.

Also on Tuesday, the Senate Finance Committee will take up the state’s budget appropriations for next year for an estimated $8 billion general fund.

Elsewhere at the S.C. State House:

▪ 10 a.m. Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children, Gressette Room 207

▪ 10 a.m. Agency Head Salary Commission, Gressette Room 408

▪ 10 a.m. SC Legislative Black Caucus, Blatt Room 427

▪ 10 a.m. Judiciary Criminal Laws Subcommittee on H.3209 and H.3789, Blatt Room 511

▪ 10:30 a.m. EPW Transportation Subcommittee on H.3297, H.3703, H.3971 and H.4033, Blatt Room 433

▪ 11 a.m. Minority Caucus, Blatt Room 305

▪ 11:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. Beaufort County Legislative Delegation Working Meeting, Speakers Ceremonial Office, State House, Lobby Level

▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the Senate) Finance Committee, Gressette Room 105

▪ (1½ hours after the House adjourns) Education and Public Works Committee, Blatt Room 433

▪ (1½ hours after the House adjourns) Ways and Means Committee, Blatt Room 521

▪ 2:30 p.m. (or 1 1/2 hours upon adjournment of the House, whichever is later) Judiciary Committee, Blatt Room 516

Bristow Marchant: @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate

