Secret Service takes man with package into custody following ‘suspicious comments’

The security perimeter around the White House – put in place after a suspicious package was found on the north side on Tuesday – has been lifted, according to the Secret Service.
.@SecretService investigating suspicious package near @WhiteHouse grounds. Road closures in effect.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017
USSS is investigating suspicious package; security perimeter established & members of the public & media are being moved to safe a distance— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017
Suspicious package investigation continues; suspect in custody! pic.twitter.com/O25gr5B72f— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017
Suspicious package near @WhiteHouse grounds cleared. All road closures related to this incident are lifted.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017
A Secret Service spokeswoman said a man with a package approached agents and made “suspicious comments” at around 10:15 a.m. They took the man into custody and investigated the package, giving the all-clear at 12:19 p.m.
She said she could not elaborate on what the comments were. He was taken into custody without issue.
Jacqueline Alemany, CBS White House reporter, said she thinks Secret Service was being particularly careful due to an increased amount of fence-jumpers around the White House recently. One woman has tried to jump the White House fence three times in the past week.
“It seems like they’re being extra cautious,” Alemany said on a CBS newscast. “We’ve been on lockdown for an unusual amount of time, upwards of an hour.”
The Secret Service spokeswoman said she would classify it as a “security perimeter” and not a “lockdown.” East Wing tours were temporarily suspended but other activity remains normal, she said.
Comments