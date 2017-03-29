Today at the State House: Supporters of medical marijuana testify

Senators will hear testimony Tuesday on a proposal to legalize medical marijuana.
Supporters of the Compassionate Care Act, S.212, are scheduled to testify at a medical affairs subcommittee hearing at 3 p.m. Among those slated to testify is Bill Nettles, the former U.S. attorney for South Carolina under President Barack Obama.
Medical experts testifed about marijuana’s medical properties earlier this month, and even conservative legislators have gotten behind the idea.
Elsewhere on the State House schedule:
▪ 8:30 a.m. House Legislative Ethics Subcommittee, Blatt Room 511
▪ 8:30 a.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Seth Whipper), Blatt Room 318
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Professions and Occupations Subcommittee, Gressette Room 307
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Education K-12 Subcommittee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Fish, Game and Forestry Committee, Gressette Room 207
▪ 9 a.m. House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee, Blatt Room 427
▪ 9:30 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.211, Gressette Room 209
▪ 9:30 a.m. South Carolina Procurement Review Panel, Blatt Room 108
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Banking and Insurance Subcommittee on S.337, Gressette Room 407
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Education Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.109, Gressette Room 207
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on H.3647, Gressette Room 307
▪ 3 p.m. Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee on S.212, Gressette Room 308
Who’s Schmoozing Who?
▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast--Piedmont Municipal Power Agency, Blatt Room 112
▪ 8:30 a.m. National Multiple Sclerosis Society – The South Carolina Chapter, Blatt Room 321
▪ 9 a.m. Leadership Orangeburg, Blatt Room 305
▪ 10 a.m. South Carolina Student Nurses Association, Blatt Room 110
▪ Noon - 2 p.m. Legislative Luncheon: South Carolina Chapter of Landscape Architects (Members Only), Blatt Room 112
