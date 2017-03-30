NC’s proposed HB2 compromise is making everyone angry, both liberal and conservative

Opponents – both liberal and conservative – are already lining up as North Carolina lawmakers prepare to vote on an expected repeal the state’s anti-gay law House Bill 2.
The compromise would repeal HB2, re-set bathroom access to pre-HB2 standards and also include a moratorium preventing local governments from passing their own non-discrimination ordinances through at least 2020.
It is believed the Senate will consider the compromise when it convenes at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, after a marathon of closed-door negotiations in recent days. The House vote will follow.
Advocates for the gay community are calling the compromise “a sell out,” while conservatives are equally critical of any move that would negate what they see as a “common sense privacy law.” The latter refers to a highly-debated belief that giving transgender people rights to use the restroom of their choice would allow male sexual predators into women’s restrooms.
NC Values Coalition, which has been a major backer of House Bill 2, is urging state officials to “stand strong” on the widely criticized law.
“This repeal of HB2 will not solve anything!” said a statement from the coalition. “It will never be good public policy to allow men into women's and little girl's bathrooms and showers. HB2 guarantees that won't happen, and it provides reasonable accommodation for a small minority of transgender people.”
Any ally of the LGBTQ community cannot support this bad #HB2 deal. There will be political consequences for those who do, Dem & Republican.— HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) March 30, 2017
The group says lawmakers are “scurrying to make concessions just to appease the NCAA,” which has threatened to overlook North Carolina for championship games unless HB2 is repealed by Thursday.
“If the State succumbs to this new form of economic and corporate extortion, North Carolina will be establishing a precedent and illustrating a template for future corporate extortion efforts on any number of legislative issues,” says the coalition.
The Human Rights Campaign and Equality North Carolina, both advocates for the gay community, is urging state lawmakers to reject a backroom “deal” because it offers nothing to improve the life of the state’s LGBT community. In fact, it would specifically prohibit cities from passing policies that give rights to transgender people.
Until NCAA integrates their men's & women's teams they have no right to bully NC & #ncga into integrating their ba… https://t.co/jG1xfwPz13— NC Values Coalition (@NCValues) March 29, 2017
“The rumored HB2 ‘deal’ does nothing more than double-down on discrimination and would ensure North Carolina remains the worst state in the nation for LGBTQ people," said HRC President Chad Griffin. “The consequences of this hateful law will only continue without full repeal of HB2. Sellouts cave under pressure. Leaders fight for what's right."
Chris Sgro, of Equality NC, referred to the proposal as a “train wreck that would double down on anti-LGBTQ discrimination.”
“North Carolinians want a clean repeal of HB2, and we urge our allies not to sell us out,” he said. “Those who stand for equality and with LGBTQ people are standing strong against these antics. We've got less than 24 hours before the NCAA deadline. There is no time to waste - our leaders must fight for what’s right, and that is full repeal.”
Among the voices of support for the compromise is former N.C. Governor Pat McCrory, who sent out a tweet late Wednesday urged the general assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper “to finally stick with this deal that still respects privacy and let Supreme Court resolve issue for our nation.”
The compromise would prevent cities in North Carolina from establishing non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people for at least three years, Sgro pointed out. He says that will undermine efforts by cities like Charlotte to attract top talent, major businesses, and other economic opportunities.
Like the NC Values Coalition, the Human Rights Campaign and Equality NC are promising not to back down in opposing the compromise.
“We will not go away. We will continue to encourage sports organizations and businesses to stand against North Carolina if this backroom compromise bill is passed,” said Griffin of the Human Rights Campaign.
The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina also released a statement Thursday, calling the compromise a “disgraceful backroom deal that uses the rights of LGBT people as a bargaining chip.”
“The way to undo HB2’s profound damage to North Carolina and its people has always been a full, clean repeal, but this proposal would keep anti-LGBT provisions of the law in place and continue to single out and target transgender people,” said Sarah Gillooly, policy director for the ACLU of North Carolina.
“Lawmakers must vote against this proposal, and should it reach his desk, Governor Cooper should withdraw his support and veto it.”
The ACLU and Lambda Legal are challenging HB2 in federal court on behalf of four LGBT North Carolinians and members of the ACLU of North Carolina.
On May 10, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit will consider a request to block the anti-transgender provisions of the law barring transgender individuals from using restrooms and locker rooms that match their gender from being enforced. In August 2016, a lower court blocked the University of North Carolina from enforcing those provisions against three transgender plaintiffs in the case.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments