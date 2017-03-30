Today at the SC State House: Who is and isn’t a person, and when?

Senators on Thursday will debate a bill that could change the definition of a “person” in S.C. law.
The Personhood Act, S.217, will be before a Senate judiciary subcommittee Thursday morning. The bill would define personhood as beginning at conception, giving unborn fetuses the full protection of the law and clashing with federal protections of the right to an abortion.
The state’s lieutenant governor, Kevin Bryant, is among those slated to testify in favor of the bill.
Elsewhere at the State House:
▪ 8 a.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Bill Herbkersman & Sen. Chip Campsen), Blatt Room 108
▪ 8 a.m. House Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 110
▪ 8:30 a.m. South Carolina Legislative Sportmen's Caucus, Blatt Room 305
▪ 9 a.m. House Ways and Means Legislative Subcommittee on H.4014, Blatt Room 521
▪ 9 a.m. House Labor, Commerce and Industry Business and Commerce Subcommittee, Blatt Room 403
▪ 9 a.m. House Business, Commerce, and Administrative Subcommittee of the Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee, Blatt Room 321
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Constitutional Laws Subcommittee, Blatt Room 516
▪ 9:30 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.217, Gressette Room 308
▪ 9:30 a.m. Senate General Subcommittee on S.569 and H.3997, Gressette Room 407
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Education Legislative Oversight Subcommittee on Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School and SC School for the Deaf and Blind, Gressette Room 408
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Regulatory and Local Government Subcommittee, Gressette Room 207
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee on S.178, S.242, S.498, S.522 and H.3349, Gressette Room 209
▪ 10:30 a.m. Senate Education Legislative Oversight Subcommittee on SC Commission on Higher Education, Gressette Room 408
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the House) Ad Hoc Whole Regulations Committee, Blatt Room 409
▪ 11:30 a.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Patsy Knight), Blatt Room 305
▪ 2 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the Senate adjourns) General DSS Oversight Committee, Gressette Room 308
Who’s Schmoozing Who?
▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast: Coalition for Access to Health Care, Blatt Room 112
