SC Lt. Gov. Bryant supports ‘right to life’ at fertilization

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant spoke Thursday in favor of changing state law to define a person’s ‘right to life’ at fertilization at a Senate panel hearing.
The Anderson Republican, who ascended to a seat away from the governor’s office earlier this year, sponsored the anti-abortion proposal when he was a state senator.
“The General Assembly acknowledges that all persons are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights,” Bryant read from the bill. “The General Assembly acknowledges that personhood is God-given, as all men are created in the image of God.”
The bill is sponsored by 19 GOP senators.
Comments